Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

STT stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.