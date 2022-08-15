Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.77 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.