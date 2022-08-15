Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.