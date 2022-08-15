Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

