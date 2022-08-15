Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 380.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

TSN stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.