Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,994 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $256.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $257.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

