Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,170 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1,180.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

NYSE CNC opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

