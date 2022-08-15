Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:THO opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.