Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

