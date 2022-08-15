Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $169.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $239.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.