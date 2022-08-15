MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Stock Up 2.4 %

MDXH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 1,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

About MDxHealth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.