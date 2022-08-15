MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
MDxHealth Stock Up 2.4 %
MDXH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 1,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
