Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

MMX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

