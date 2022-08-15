Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $90,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.