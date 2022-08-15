Martin Cohen Sells 23,913 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00.

CNS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

