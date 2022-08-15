Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.89 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 354,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.61. 29,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

