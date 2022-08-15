Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $17.80 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,997 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

