Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 455,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

