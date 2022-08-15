Maro (MARO) Reaches Market Cap of $29.01 Million

Maro (MARO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Maro has a total market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $405,542.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

