Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

