Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.06 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $213,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

