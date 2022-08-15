MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Tops $29.42 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 498,714,331 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

