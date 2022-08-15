MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.