MAI Capital Management Purchases 800 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

