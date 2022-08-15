MAI Capital Management Purchases 32,804 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 160,917 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 450,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

