MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,993 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

PNOV stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

