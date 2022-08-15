MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $13,425,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after buying an additional 112,495 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

