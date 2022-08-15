MAI Capital Management Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

