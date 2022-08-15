MAI Capital Management Has $12.18 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

WMT opened at $132.22 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $362.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

