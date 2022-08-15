MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

