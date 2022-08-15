MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,932 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

