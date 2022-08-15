MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.4 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.