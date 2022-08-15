MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $172,468.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

