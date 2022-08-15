Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

MGLLF remained flat at 9.00 during trading on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of 9.00 and a one year high of 28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.