Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0037

Lympo (LYM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $3.07 million and $357,499.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.