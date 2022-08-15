Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Down 5.2 %

Luvu Brands stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

