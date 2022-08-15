LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $184,540.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,025.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00126728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00063332 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

