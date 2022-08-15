LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,878 shares of company stock worth $13,708,035 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $226.64. 22,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

