Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,314,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,625,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.58.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.