Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of LTRY stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,536. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lottery.com

About Lottery.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

