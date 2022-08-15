$LONDON (LONDON) Hits Market Capitalization of $69,370.16

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. $LONDON has a total market cap of $69,370.16 and approximately $54.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, $LONDON has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013816 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.