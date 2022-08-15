Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,676 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,676 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

WMT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 156,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

