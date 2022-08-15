LOCGame Price Up 2.3% This Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $74,508.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LOCGame Coin Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.
Buying and Selling LOCGame
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.