Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,198,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.13. 149,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,341. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

