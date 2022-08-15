Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $20.08 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $20,081,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $544.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $509.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

