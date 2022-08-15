Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 171,725 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $20,031,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 422,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,397,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

