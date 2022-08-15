Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.04. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

