Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $8.86 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,857,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $40.76. 641,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,171,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

