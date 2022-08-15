Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $6.57 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,424 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

