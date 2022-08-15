Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $6.12 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

