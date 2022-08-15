Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $26.13 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,126,000. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 107.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,453,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.01. 16,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.70. The company has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

